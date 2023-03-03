Shell out more at small eateries as LPG price hike triggers increase in rates of food items

March 03, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - Bengaluru

Following the hike in the price LPG cylinders, many small eateries in the city, such as darshinis and mobile canteens, have marginally increased prices of food items, while others are mulling a hike. This is even as they fear losing customers. Even though the Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association (BBHA) had said there would be no hike in the price of food items, those running small eateries said they would have to incur huge losses if they do not increase rates.

Mohammed Ashraf, owner of a roadside canteen in Peenya Industrial Area, said, “The only way we can run our business now is by increasing the prices of all our items at the expense of losing our customers even if we do not want to. The government has left us no choice. We face a loss of ₹5,000 every month because of LPG price alone.”

He recalled a time 16 years ago when he started his canteen. He said LPG cylinders at the time cost around ₹300 to ₹400, but as time passed by, the price has only increased, and now it costs ₹1,103.

Lalitha T. runs a small canteen in the same area. She said this hike in cylinder price would cost her a lot as she believes that increasing prices of the food items would only drive away her customers to places that sell the same items at a lesser rate. “How are we going to survive? There is nothing we can do to make things better for our customers or for ourselves until the government understands our problems,” she lamented.

Regular customers at such eateries were also surprised on Thursday when the prices of food items, including coffee and tea, were increased by ₹2 to ₹5. “I have coffee at a darshini in J.P. Nagar every day. A few months back, they increased the price from ₹10 to ₹12 per cup. This (Thursday) morning they said the price was ₹14. We cannot cut down on having coffee or tea, but it is also difficult to keep up with the increasing rates,” said Yashwanth M., a cab driver.

Those who run slightly bigger hotels said they would lose more than ₹10,000 every month even if they hike the rates on their menu. Subarao, who manages a popular darshini near Shivajinagar, said, “My expenses for just gas is about ₹21,000 a month, and that is only going to get worse from now. It is almost impossible for us to recover that amount even if we increase the prices of all the items on our menu.”

He added that he would wait for the decision taken by the BBHA before making any big changes to the menu.