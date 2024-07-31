GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sheep, not dog meat, says lab report proving cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli made false claim about consignment sent by train from Rajasthan to Bengaluru

Samples were collected from the seized meat and sent to the National Meat Research Institute, which is the nodal lab for the department, and the report confirmed that the sample comprised sheep meat

Published - July 31, 2024 04:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
On the night of July 26, a group of cow vigilantes, led by Puneeth Kerehalli, staged a protest at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru Railway Station alleging that dog meat was being smuggled from Rajasthan by train to supply to non-veg hotels in Bengaluru. The police seized 90 insulated boxes containing approximately 2,700 kg of meat that had arrived from Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The alleged dog meat seized at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru Railway Station five days ago has been confirmed as sheep meat by DNA analysis, according to K. Srinivas, Food and Health Commissioner.

The sample collected from the seized meat was sent to the National Meat Research Institute, which is the nodal lab for the department, and the report confirmed that the sample comprised sheep meat, Mr. Srinivas informed on July 31.

A team of Karnataka FSSAI inspected the insulated boxes and collected 10 samples, which were sent to the food laboratory for analysis.

Additional samples have been collected and are being subjected to a micro biology test to ascertain whether it is fit for consumption. “This test will take some time and the result is expected by August 2,” he said .

Puneeth Kerehalli was arrested on July 26 night after he and his associates created a ruckus at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru Railway Station, alleging that the parcel of animal meat, that was unloaded from a train from Rajasthan, was dog meat.

Cottonpet police arrested him, charging him with using criminal force to deter public servants from discharging their duty, apart from other crimes.

Former MP Pratap Simha staged a protest in front of the police station alleging brutality against Puneeth Kerehalli.

Puneeth Kerehalli is named in over half-a-dozen criminal cases. He was arrested for the murder of 39-year-old Idrees Pasha in April 2023 in an incident of cow vigilantism. The Bengaluru police had booked him under the Goonda Act, but the High Court of Karnataka quashed the case.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.