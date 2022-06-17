Sharath takes charge as Sangareddy Collector

SP M Ramana Kumar wlcoming A . Sharath, the new Collector of Sangareddy . | Photo Credit: MOHD ARIF

June 17, 2022 18:20 IST

A. Sharath, Collector, Sangareddy, said that top priority would be accorded to implement the government flagship programmes and take them to the doorstep of the public.

Mr. Sharath took charge as the Collector of Sangareddy on Friday at Collectorate and interacted with the officials and held a review meeting.

“Take the the district to the top in implementing the government programmes. Lead the villages on development path. See that vermi compost be generated in dump yards of every village. Develop the village sports stadiums without any delay. Focus on development of towns,” towns said Mr. Sharath while addressing the officials.