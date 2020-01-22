Shantingar MLA and three others injured in blast

Shantinagar MLA Nalapad Ahmed Haris was among four people who sustained injuries in a minor blast at a cultural programme on Wednesday around 8.30 pm. The injured people were near the dais, close to the blast site. They were taken to St. Philomena Hospital where doctors said they are out of danger.

The MLA’s son Mohammed Nalapad who witnessed the incident told The Hindu that he “saw some explosive substance mysteriously fall from above” when his father was seated on the stage. “It was as though someone aimed and threw it at my father. Fortunately, it did not hit him. But it hit the hand of the person sitting next to him and fell on the floor of the stage making a loud explosion like sound,” he said, adding that his father sustained injuries on his leg.

The police, who were questioning eyewitnesses at the time of going to press, have yet to identify the cause of the blast and have cordoned off the area for further investigation. “We suspect that the explosion could be due to fire crackers, but we are waiting for the Bomb Detection & Disposal Squad to verify and confirm this,” said a senior police official. The FSL team was called in to sanitize the area. At the time of going to press, the police were unable to locate the organisers of the event.

Mr. Nalapad, however, asserted that it was not a cracker, Mr Nalapad said: “We don’t know what it was. But the loud sound that it created has shocked my father, who is still feeling it in his ears.” Three others who were on the stage have also suffered minor injuries and are getting treated in the hospital, he added.

Hospital Medical Director Shankar Prasad confirmed to The Hindu that the MLA suffered burns and his condition is stable. “We are evaluating him and tests are being done. The injuries are minor,” he said.