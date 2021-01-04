‘Shani’ Mahadevappa, actor, passes away aged 88

Kannada actor ‘Shani’ Mahadevappa, 88, passed away here on Sunday owing to complications arising out of COVID-19, sources said. He acted in over 380 films as a character artist and also as a villain. The actor is survived by his wife and two children.

He was born in 1933 and hailed from Malavalli, Mandya. His father was also a theatre actor. He started his career on stage at a very young age. His role in the play ‘Shaneeshwara Mahatme’ brought him acclaim and he came to be known as ‘Shani’ Mahadevappa. He acted in lead roles in several plays staged by drama companies, including Gubbi Company.

He debuted in films in 1962, playing small roles. He later became a close associate of Dr. Rajkumar and was a regular in most of the thespian’s films, playing character roles. ‘Shani’ Mahadevappa is said to have acted in over 60 films with Dr. Rajkumar, including Shankar Guru, Mooroovare Vajragalu, and Kavirathna Kalidasa.

He had been suffering from age-related health problems for the past few years and was recently hospitalised after being diagnosed with COVID-19, sources close to the family said.