ADVERTISEMENT

Shakti enthralls fans of all ages with unique fusion music

January 28, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

Unifying the music of North and South India along with western harmony, the musical group presented a concert that was of around 130 minutes

The Hindu Bureau

John McLaughlin, Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, Ganesh Rajagopalan and Selvaganesh Vinayakram, performing during Shakti - 50th Anniversary India Tour - Bengaluru 2023, in Bengaluru on January 20. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The Indo-jazz fusion band Shakti recently presented a music performance enthralling a 2,500-strong audience in Bengaluru.

The internationally-renowned band of living legends — guitarist John McLaughlin, tabla player Zakir Hussain, violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan, vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, and percussionist V. Selvaganesh — came together for a world tour to mark its golden jubilee and started it with their first show in Bengaluru.

Presented by JSW Group, in partnership with HSBC and promoted and produced by Hyperlink Brand Solutions and Paytm Insider, co-sponsored by 100 Pipers Glassware and The Hindu, the event was held at the Jayamahal Palace Hotel. Radio One also came onboard as the event’s radio partner. The quintet of the iconic band presented a fabulous fusion of Jazz Rock, Hindustani Classical and Carnatic, which is termed fusion music, a genre that Shakti has birthed and offered the audience an exhilaratingly breathtaking sonic experience.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Unifying the music of North and South India along with western harmony, the musical group presented a concert that was of around 130 minutes. The electrifying acoustic group also left their fans in awe as they performed from their all-new special album.

Rachna Panikker, Vice President, Culture Marketing and Intellectual Properties at Hyperlink Brand Solutions, stated, “Shakti has a very distinct acoustic sound and the audience could sense the strong dose of Indian music in their mix. Every minute was fabulous and the new compositions from their newly launched album made a great impact.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US