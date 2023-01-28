HamberMenu
Shakti enthralls fans of all ages with unique fusion music

Unifying the music of North and South India along with western harmony, the musical group presented a concert that was of around 130 minutes

January 28, 2023 10:38 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
John McLaughlin, Zakir Hussain, Shankar Mahadevan, Ganesh Rajagopalan and Selvaganesh Vinayakram, performing during Shakti - 50th Anniversary India Tour - Bengaluru 2023, in Bengaluru on January 20. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

The Indo-jazz fusion band Shakti recently presented a music performance enthralling a 2,500-strong audience in Bengaluru.

The internationally-renowned band of living legends — guitarist John McLaughlin, tabla player Zakir Hussain, violinist Ganesh Rajagopalan, vocalist Shankar Mahadevan, and percussionist V. Selvaganesh — came together for a world tour to mark its golden jubilee and started it with their first show in Bengaluru.

Presented by JSW Group, in partnership with HSBC and promoted and produced by Hyperlink Brand Solutions and Paytm Insider, co-sponsored by 100 Pipers Glassware and The Hindu, the event was held at the Jayamahal Palace Hotel. Radio One also came onboard as the event’s radio partner. The quintet of the iconic band presented a fabulous fusion of Jazz Rock, Hindustani Classical and Carnatic, which is termed fusion music, a genre that Shakti has birthed and offered the audience an exhilaratingly breathtaking sonic experience.

Unifying the music of North and South India along with western harmony, the musical group presented a concert that was of around 130 minutes. The electrifying acoustic group also left their fans in awe as they performed from their all-new special album.

Rachna Panikker, Vice President, Culture Marketing and Intellectual Properties at Hyperlink Brand Solutions, stated, “Shakti has a very distinct acoustic sound and the audience could sense the strong dose of Indian music in their mix. Every minute was fabulous and the new compositions from their newly launched album made a great impact.”

