Shaheen Group to provide scholarship for NEET repeaters

Over 2,000 students from across the country are expected to benefit

Shaheen Group of Institutions has come forward to provide scholarships to long-term National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) repeaters for the 2020-21 academic year. Over 2,000 students from across the country are expected to benefit from the scholarships.

The institute has set aside ₹5 crore for the purpose. Selected candidates will be given free coaching.

NEET is the gateway examination for students who wish to study medical (MBBS) and dental courses (BDS) in government or private colleges.

Interested candidates can visit the institute’s website and register on or before November 1. Candidates can also call the toll-free number 18001216235 for more information.

Abdul Qadeer, chairman, Shaheen Education Foundation, said that they have over 42 NEET coaching franchises across the country.

“We will identify students from economically deprived families who are academically brilliant and who aspire to become doctors. Such students will be sponsored, mentored, trained and motivated to achieve their aspiration of becoming doctors,” he said.

He added that Kannada-medium students will be given preference in Karnataka. Candidates will be awarded the scholarship based on marks obtained in NEET 2020. He said that students who have lost their parents due to COVID-19 will be provided free training for NEET.

Karthik Reddy and Arbaaz Ahmed, students of the institute, secured the first and third rank in the State in this year’s NEET examination.