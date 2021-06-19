Sexual assault case: Headmaster booked

The Dabaspet police have registered an FIR against the headmaster of a residential school for special students for allegedly sexually assaulting a 21-year old male student. Though the incident occurred a month ago, it came to light recently when the residential manager of the school visited the premises for an inspection and met the victim. During their interaction, the student narrated the ordeal.

Based on a report submitted by a psychologist, the school’s management committee took the consent of the victim’s parents before filing a complaint with the police on Wednesday. The police have charged the headmaster under Sections 377 and 506 of Indian Penal Code. His name has been withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

The school, located on the outskirts of the city, is run by a trust and focuses on the needs and education of differently-abled students. “There are around 49 children of various age groups studying in the school headed by the accused principal, who has been serving there for nine years,” said a police officer.

During the lockdown, many students returned to their homes. “However, seven students remained at the school after seeking permission from authorities concerned. The headmaster also stayed behind as he had accommodation on the school premises arranged by the trust,” said a police officer.

The victim said the headmaster invited him to his apartment, forced him to watch a pornographic film, and assaulted him between May 6 and May 7. He allegedly threatened the boy and told him not to reveal the incident.

According to the complaint, the accused went on vacation on May 20 and the residential manager was called in to check on the students. When the manager learned of the incident, he alerted members of the trust who called in a psychologist to counsel the victim.

The psychologist video recorded the conversation and submitted the report to the committee. The trust members informed the parents and after their consent filed a complaint with the police.“The youth is back with his parents and is undergoing counselling,” the police officer added.