Sexual assault case filed against actor

A sexual assault case has been registered against Kannada film actor Subramanya, who had played a supporting role in the film Hombanna, at the Basavanagudi Women’s police station.

The complainant has alleged that Subramanya, who hails from Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district, had mixed drugs in her beverage before sexually assaulting her in November. According to her, Subramanya had promised to marry her and both their families were in the loop of this. While initially he said they would get married after the release of his film in July, he later asked for time till October.

On November 1, he allegedly took her to his house by lying to her that he was taking her to a party in his sister’s house. He gave her juice in which he had mixed sedatives, the complainant has alleged.

Further, when she confronted him about the sexual assault, he told her that he would marry her soon. However, he began avoiding her only to eventually tell her that he wanted to find a girl who could fund his films. He also claimed he could not go ahead with the alliance as her family was not financially sound, the complainant has said.

The actor is at large.