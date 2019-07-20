Sewage threatens ‘model’ Puttenahalli lake

Once a model of citizen-led lake rejuvenation, Puttenahalli lake in south Bengaluru is getting undone by governmental apathy.

At a corner of the lake, where wetlands purify incoming water, raw sewage gushes out from two cement pipes.

“A year ago, it was only a trickle. We had complained to the civic authorities. But since June 3, it has become a torrent,” says Usha Rajagopalan, Chairperson, Puttenahalli Neighbourhood Lake Improvement Trust (PNLIT), which had played an important role in reviving the lake in 2008.

The effect of a month of raw sewage inflow is already showing. PNLIT has been collecting samples every month from five different points of the lake since July 2016. The recent readings in June have shown the lowest content of Dissolved Oxygen (DO) yet.

For instance, in January, the DO in the lake was on average 5.22 milligram per litre (mg/l), and in the wetland was 4.7 mg/l. In June, the average DO was 2.9 mg/l, or nearly half of what it was just a few months earlier. At the wetlands, the DO was 1.7 mg/l or, nearly two-thirds lower.

The origin of the sewage is Nataraj Layout and Aradhana Layout, which are close to the lake. Residents of the layouts have filed a writ petition in the High Court of Karnataka against eviction and are seeking sites from the Karnataka Slum Development Board. While the court ordered rehabilitation, little has been done so far.

Ms. Rajagopalan said, “We installed a fountain in April this year to aerate the water because of the sewage. Last March, sewage inflow had increased due to heavy rainfall, but it was being managed.”

However, by June, residents of Nataraj Layout opened an underground drain to prevent overflow into their property. The sewage was instead directed towards the lake.

Residents now fear that rejuvenation efforts of a decade would go in vain. “The environment of the lake had drastically improved over the years. But the sewage will destroy the habitat, if not curtailed quickly,” said Sharada, a resident.

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has said that the under-capacity underground drain has to be replaced with pipes of a larger diameter.