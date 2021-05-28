Sewage surveillance to track COVID-19

Scientists around the world have discovered that waste-water testing can serve as a cost-effective early warning system

Karnataka government launched a sewage surveillance project in Bengaluru to track the emergence and resolution of COVID-19 clusters. The project has been launched in 45 wards and will soon be extended to other parts of the city.

The first such pan-city project in Asia, it will be be spearheaded by COVIDactionCollab (CAC), a nationwide network of over 300 organisations working on COVID-19 relief and recovery, and supported by Skoll Foundation and United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Dr. Angela Chaudhuri, Health Lead, CAC, said, “While there have been many experiments and studies on finding traces of the COVID-19 virus in sewage, Bengaluru will be joining the Netherlands, Finland, and Israel in a path-breaking surveillance system with experts from all over the world supporting the initiative.”

Over the last year, scientists around the world have discovered that waste-water testing can serve as a cost-effective early warning system, often predicting an increase in COVID-19 infections before the number of cases has risen. As part of the initiative, a ‘Precision Health Platform’ will test sewage from both sewered and non-sewered waste-water in Bengaluru to identify clusters of new infections. The platform will aid early detection of clusters, even before tests start showing cases, helping policy-makers to make early interventions, CAC said.

“The system will cover over 75% of Bengaluru’s nine million population by generating over 90 data points per week, signalling the emerging COVID-19 clusters or signalling a COVID-19 cluster’s exit from an area. We are happy to be the first in India to launch this platform,” said Rakesh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department and Administrator, BBMP.

CAC will provide training to sanitation workers and lab technicians on collecting and transporting sewage samples to labs for testing, analysing and safe disposal.