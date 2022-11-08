Several people watch partial lunar eclipse in Bengaluru

Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium installed telescopes on its campus to view the partial lunar eclipse

Navya M.S.Bharath Gowda B.R. Bengaluru
November 08, 2022 21:22 IST

The lunar eclipse as seen from Shivajinagar in Bengaluru on November 8. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K.

The last eclipse of the year, the lunar eclipse on November 8, Tuesday, was partially visible in the city for a few minutes in evening. During the event, the moon was visible in a reddish hue which many termed as ‘blood moon’.

The lunar eclipse is safe to see even with the naked eye, and some people got out of the town to get a clear view, while others climbed up their terraces. Several others thronged temples after the eclipse to offer prayers.

However, a group of people served biriyani and other food items on the steps of Town Hall to bust what they termed as “blind belief” that people should not cook or eat during an eclipse. Shairik, a student from the Indian Institute of Science said, “There is no bad effect on the body if one consumes food or drinks water during any eclipse. There is always a conflict between science and superstition. We should learn to question rather than follow superstitions without any knowledge.”

People watching the lunar eclipse at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in Bengaluru on November 8. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Meanwhile, the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium installed telescopes on its campus to view the partial lunar eclipse. A demonstration of the eclipse model, live Q&A session followed by live streaming on YouTube was organised too.

Several parents brought their children to witness the eclipse to give them a scientific understanding of it. Anushka, a student of class V from St. Germans Academy, said, “I used to see solar and lunar eclipses in textbooks. Today, I am happy that I have got a chance to witness it live. Thanks to the planetarium for making us visually experience it”.

