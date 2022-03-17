Several Muslim-run establishments stay shut

Many shops remained closed in Shivajinagar in Bengaluru in response to the bandh call on Thursday. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K.

In response to a bandh call by Muslim organisations to protest against the High Court order on the hijab row, shops and commercial establishments run by Muslim proprietors remained closed on Thursday in some parts of Karnataka, including in Mangaluru, Udupi, and Bengaluru. The day passed off peacefully.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant went on rounds in the Kadugondanahalli, D.J. Halli, J.C. Nagar, and R.T. Nagar police station limits and supervised security arrangements.

Old Mangaluru area, comprising the fishing harbour and Bunder trade area, Central Market, and surrounding localities, were deserted as a majority of the businessmen and traders in these localities are Muslims. Fishing activity at the harbour almost came to a standstill.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, after visiting several areas in the city, said there were no attempts to forcibly close down all business activities or obstruct normal life. In Udupi district too, Muslims observed voluntary bandh without opening their business establishments.

In Bhatkal town bordering Udupi district, Muslim traders observed voluntary bandh. Educational institutions run by the community too did not function.