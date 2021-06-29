Seven youngsters of Bengaluru receive Diana Awards

One of the recipients of the Diana Award.

The award is in recognition of humanitarian work

Seven youngsters from Bengaluru have been conferred the Diana Award, an honour in memory of Princess Diana presented to youngsters for humanitarian work.

The recipients are Akarsh Shroff, 20, Navya Agarwal, 16, Meghana Narayan, 16, Aaryani Sahay, 16, Lakshya Subodh, 17, Sia Godika, 14, and Via Amit Thumar, 17. They are enrolled in various schools and colleges in Bengaluru.

They received the award through a virtual ceremony on June 28. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, was present at the ceremony, said Mr. Shroff.

These students are involved in humanitarian work, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, and helped the poor. For instance, Akarsh Shroff, a student of BITS Pilani and co-founder of an NGO named SPARK, received the award in recognition of his work for children and raising more than ₹40 lakh for helping the poor during the COVID-19 pandemic in Karnataka.

Sia Godika started a movement, ‘Sole Warriors’, to collect used shoes, refurbish and donate them to the poor.

Established in 1999, the Diana Award is considered one of the highest accolades a young person aged 9-25 years can receive for social action or humanitarian efforts.

The award is given by the Diana Award charity and is supported by the late princess’ two sons – Prince William and Prince Harry.

The winners are selected by a panel of three judges; one young person, an education or youth work professional, and a business or government representative.