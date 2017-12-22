Seven year jail for rape accused

The Second District Sessions Court here has sentenced a rape accused Subramani to seven years imprisonment and levied a fine of ₹4,000. Judge B.S. Rekha pronounced the judgment on Thursday.

A resident of Reddihalli in Bangarpet taluk, Subramani had relationship with a girl from same village. He promised to marry her and had a sexual relationship with her. However, he later refused to marry her and ran away from the village.

The Bethamangala police registered a case following a complaint and arrested Subramani in March 2013. They filed the chargesheet in the district court.