Seven Thai women rescued after raid on spa

Seven Thai women were rescued after the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police raided a spa in Sadashivanagar Police Station limits.

The police said that the rescued women were forced into prostitution. Police raided the spa based on a tip-off and those involved in the racket have been arrested, they said.

The police added that passport and visa documents of the Thai women have been submitted to the police station for further action. The police have asked the BBMP to cancel the licence issued to the spa owner.