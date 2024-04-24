ADVERTISEMENT

Seven students of private college arrested for abducting, robbing their college mates

April 24, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Yelahanka New Town police on Wednesday arrested a group of seven students of a private college for allegedly abducting, torturing, and robbing ₹50,000 from two of their college mates as revenge over a clash that broke out between two groups of students a few days ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a complaint, the police arrested Vivek, Anamitra, Yuvaraj Rathod, Arijrojith, Prajeeth, Allen, and Karan, charging them with dacoity.

According to the police, the accused confronted Krishna Bajpai and Yuvraj Singh near a resort when they were looking for a house to rent in the area. The accused forcibly took the accused to their house, assaulted them with iron rods, tortured them with burning cigarettes before forcing the duo to transfer ₹50,000 online to their accounts, said the police. The accused released the duo and asked them to pay ₹4 lakh more and threatened them of dire consequences if they failed to do so.

The duo returned home and got admitted to a hospital before alerting the police. Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

An initial probe revealed that there was a clash between two groups of students where Anamitra sustained injuries. The accused noticed the victims, who were reportedly part of the opposite group, moving into the area looking for a house for rent and decided to teach them a lesson.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Bangalore / crime

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US