Seven students of private college arrested for abducting, robbing their college mates

April 24, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Yelahanka New Town police on Wednesday arrested a group of seven students of a private college for allegedly abducting, torturing, and robbing ₹50,000 from two of their college mates as revenge over a clash that broke out between two groups of students a few days ago.

Based on a complaint, the police arrested Vivek, Anamitra, Yuvaraj Rathod, Arijrojith, Prajeeth, Allen, and Karan, charging them with dacoity.

According to the police, the accused confronted Krishna Bajpai and Yuvraj Singh near a resort when they were looking for a house to rent in the area. The accused forcibly took the accused to their house, assaulted them with iron rods, tortured them with burning cigarettes before forcing the duo to transfer ₹50,000 online to their accounts, said the police. The accused released the duo and asked them to pay ₹4 lakh more and threatened them of dire consequences if they failed to do so.

The duo returned home and got admitted to a hospital before alerting the police. Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused.

An initial probe revealed that there was a clash between two groups of students where Anamitra sustained injuries. The accused noticed the victims, who were reportedly part of the opposite group, moving into the area looking for a house for rent and decided to teach them a lesson.

