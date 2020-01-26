Bengaluru

Seven shops gutted in fire

Seven shops were gutted in an accidental fire at a furniture shop and godown at Thanisandra near Elements mall on Nagawara Main Road on Sunday morning.

Seven fire tenders rushed to the spot and put out the fire with help from the police.

Goods worth several lakhs were gutted. Police and electrical inspectorate are trying to ascertain the cause of the mishap.

