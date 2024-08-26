Karnataka Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara has announced the suspension of seven prison officials following allegations of actor Darshan getting special treatment in the Central Jail at Parappana Agrahara in Bengaluru.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered Prisons and Correctional Services Department to shift actor Darshan and his co-accused to different prisons in Karnataka. He has also ordered Director General and Inspector General of Police Alok Mohan to visit Parappana Agrahara Central prison, conduct an inquiry and submit a report to him over the issue.

In a photograph that went viral on August 25, the actor can be seen sitting on a lawn with a coffee mug in his hand, chatting with two rowdy-sheeters. Another video of a video call allegedly made by the actor from the prison had also gone viral, prompting the Prisons and Correctional Services Department to launch a probe.

Darshan and 16 of his associates have been detained in the prison for the murder of Renukaswamy, a resident of Chitradurga.

On August 26, Dr. Parameshwara told mediapersons said that as soon as the photo went viral, he ordered a probe. “Senior officers went to the prison on Sunday August 25 night and conducted a probe till 1 a.m. The inquiry found that prison officials did provide some special facilities to actor Darshan. These officials, that the inquiry found to be in the wrong, have been suspended,” he said.

Those suspended are jailers Sharana Basava and Prabhu S. Khandelwal, assistant jailers LS. Thippeswamy and Srikanth Talwar, head wardens Venkappa Kodti and Sampath Kumar Kadapatti; and warden Basappa Keli.

“I have asked for a detailed report. The seven suspended officials were found to be complicit in the act. Senior prison officers will be transferred. Once I receive the report, further action will be taken,” Dr. Parameshwara said.

Director General of Police (Prisons and Correctional Services) Malini Krishnamurthy visited the prison in the morning on August 26.