Seven luxury cars impounded by transport officials in Bengaluru

Impounded cars include a Rolls Royce registered in Maharashtra

In a special drive, transport officials in Bengaluru impounded seven luxury cars, including a Rolls Royce, for allegedly running without documents or insurance, evading tax, and other offences.

The drive was carried out on August 22 evening near UB City.

Transport Commissioner N. Shivakumar told The Hindu that some of the cars could not be found on ‘Vahan’ portal, indicating possibility of fake documents, fake number plates or fake registration numbers. Necessary action will be taken after owners produce the documents sought by officials.

Additional Commissioner (Enforcement) of Transport Department, Narendra Holkar, added, “Based on information from our sources, we carried out a drive at UB City. Officials seized seven cars, including a Rolls Royce registered in Maharashtra. The vehicle was registered in the name of Amitabh Bachchan in 2019, but was later allegedly purchased by a builder from Bengaluru. During our drive, a person named Salman Khan was driving the car. He failed to produce documents related to the car. The car was also plying without insurance. We have impounded the car as per the rules.”

The official said that the drive went on till 11 p.m. All the seven high-end cars have been parked in the Nelamangala RTO.