Seven locations proposed for second airport in Bengaluru

Minister for Infrastructure and Industries M.B. Patil on Monday, August 5, said that seven locations have been identified for the proposed second airport in Bengaluru.

He also said that a meeting would be held on Tuesday, August 6, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to discuss an application that would be submitted to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for developing the second airport.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Patil mentioned that meetings were held with IDeCK [Infrastructure Development Corporation (Karnataka) Limited] and BCG. Initially, IDeCK had identified nine potential sites, but two were later removed from the list due to non-feasibility, the Minister said.

BCG representatives also shared their experience with building the airport in Navi Mumbai. Visual presentations prepared by both entities were reviewed during the meeting.

The potential sites identified include Kanakapura Road, Mysuru Road, Magadi, Doddaballapur, Dabaspet, and Tumakuru. About 4,500 acres would be required for the proposed airport, sources said.

The Kempe Gowda International Airport Limited (KIAL), Bengaluru has stipulated that no new international airport should be built within a 150 km radius until 2033. The planning and development process now could see the new airport ready by 2033, in alignment with these stipulations.

“We will submit the application to AAI, detailing all seven identified locations. AAI officials will then visit the sites to assess feasibility. The final decision will be based on factors such as passenger density, connectivity, industrial growth, cargo potential, and environmental considerations like the presence of rivers, hills, and biodiversity,” Mr. Patil noted.

The Minister emphasised that the decision on the location of the second airport will not be based on political considerations. It will be guided by approximately 15 parameters set by the AAI, as well as the overall development of Karnataka, including Bengaluru.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru City Development portfolio, stated that Mr. Patil has already held several rounds of meetings with various stakeholders regarding the construction of the second airport for Bengaluru. The government aimed to complete the second airport by 2033, he added.

Shashikirana Shetty, Advocate General, officials of the Finance Department, Urban Development Department, and Infrastructure Development attended the meeting.

