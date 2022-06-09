Seven govt. engineering colleges to be upgraded as Karnataka Institutes of Technology: CM Bommai

Quality and ‘Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)’ model of technical education to be provided to all students in the State

Seven Government Engineering Colleges will be upgraded as Karnataka Institutes of Technology (KIT) to provide quality and ‘Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)’ model of technical education, announced Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Inaugurating various development works of Bangalore University, including the renovated heritage buildings of the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), a 150 feet high ‘flag pole’ and participating in the ‘bhoomi pooja’ for the new mechanical block at the Jnanabharathi campus here on Thursday, the CM said, “In the budget of 2020-23, I had already announced that our government will upgrade seven government engineering colleges as KIT within five years. After this, Karnataka will remain not only a progressive State, but also one which can produce highest skill and human resource to the nation.”

UVCE was the first engineering college in Karnataka and fifth in the nation, and a long pending demand by the alumni was of giving autonomous status to the college, he said. “This college’s rich heritage and history played an important role in the development of the State. Our government is planning to create a Research and Development (R&D) Policy in the State. UVCE should also effectively participate in the process of creating the engineering R&D policy,” added Mr. Bommai.

Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwatha Narayana said that Karnataka is at the forefront State in higher education. “We are also planning to set up a taskforce, which will be headed by IIT scholars across the nation, for upgrading the seven government engineering colleges as KIT,” he said.