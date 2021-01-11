Bengaluru

Seven foreign nationals held; drugs seized

The South division police on Sunday arrested seven foreign nationals and recovered synthetic drugs worth ₹12.4 lakh from them.

The drive was carried out by personnel of three police stations — Talaghattapura, Kumaraswamy Layout, and Basavanagudi — across multiple locations. Five of the accused hail from Nigeria, one from the Republic of the Congo, and another from Ivory Coast.

Harish Pande, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South division, said the accused were caught dealing in MDMA and ecstasy blot papers. The police are now investigating to ascertain the source of the drugs.

