Seven crematoriums reserved for COVID-19 victims

BBMP responds to reports of long queues of ambulances

With ambulances outside crematoriums becoming the norm, the civic body has reserved seven of the 13 electric crematoriums in the city solely for COVID-19 related deaths. The BBMP is also working towards organising at least two ambulances in each ward and one advanced life support ambulance with oxygen supply for every Assembly constituency. These services will be free for citizens.

At each of the seven crematoriums reserved for COVID-19 cremations, there are two furnaces adding up to a total of 14 furnaces.

Responding to reports of long queues at crematoria, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said he has instructed officials to ensure even distribution of work load across all seven crematoria to avoid pile-ups.

Mr. Gupta also said that salaries of workers at crematoria had been held up at the zonal level due to technical issues. “I have ordered that all payments be made within a day,” he said.