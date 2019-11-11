Services on Green Line metro to be suspended partially from Nov. 14 to 17

Commuters of Namma Metro’s Green Line will have to bear with disruptions in operations for a few days this week.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) has announced the suspension of train services on part of the Green Line — between R.V. Road and Yelachenahalli — from November 14 to 17.

The BMRCL, in a press release, stated that this was being done to facilitate construction of the metro line to Bommasandra. “The BMRCL is taking up the work of launching viaduct superstructures on the span across the operational Green Line, on the south of R.V. Road metro station. This work is part of the development of R.V. Road station as an interchange between the present Green Line and the Electronics City metro corridor [that is] under construction,” the BMRCL stated.

In the interest of commuters, the BMRCL has arranged BMTC bus services between R.V. Road and Yelachenahalli stations during the period of suspension of services — from 5.30 a.m. to 11.45 p.m. from R.V. Road station and from 4.45 a.m. to 10.30 p.m. from Yelachenahalli. The release added that on November 17 (Sunday), the bus services will start from Yelachenahalli at 6.30 a.m. and from R.V. Road at 7.15 a.m. The BMTC buses will also stop at the intermediate metro stations — Banashankari and J.P. Nagar.

The release added that services on the Purple Line will remain unaffected. The services between the R.V. Road and Yelachenahalli will resume normally on November 18.

Kavya N., who takes the Green Line metro to her workplace from her residence in Indiranagar, said the disruption in service would be a huge inconvenience to many like her.

“I have to change trains at the Majestic station anyway from the Purple to Green line. But taking the metro saves me a huge amount of time. If I have to change trains once, and then get off and take a bus again, it makes more sense for me to not take the metro at all during this period,” she said.