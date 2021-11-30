Services on Green Line disrupted for 30 minutes

Namma Metro services on the Green Line were disrupted for close to 30 minutes on Monday inconveniencing commuters travelling towards Nagasandra. Due to technical snags, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) could not operate trains between Nagasandra and Yeshwanthpur between 1.10 p.m and 1.35 p.m. Seven metro stations from Yeshwanthpur and Nagasandra stations were affected by the disruption.

Chief PRO of BMRCL B.L Yeshwanth Chavan said that services on the entire Green Line from Silk Institute to Nagasandra were restored at 1.35 p.m.