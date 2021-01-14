Services on extended metro line on Kanakapura Road from Friday

BMTC to run feeder services

The 6-km extended metro line from Yelachenahalli to Silk Institute will be inaugurated on Thursday, and opened to the public for commercial operations on January 15.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will start operating feeder services for the convenience of commuters. These include buses on the following routes: Thalaghattapura station-Kengeri TTMC; Doddakallasandra station-Rajarajeshwarinagar Gate; Silk Institute (earlier referred to as Anjanapura)-Kumbalagodu; and Silk Institute to Harohalli. Most of the feeder services will start operating early in the morning.

BMTC, in a press release, stated that services will be increased based on demand from commuters.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of State (independent charge), Housing and Urban Affairs, will virtually inaugurate the metro line from Delhi on Thursday evening. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will also take part in the event by flagging off the train.

Once the extension is open to the public on Friday, the total length of the operational Green Line will be 30 km.