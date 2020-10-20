Serial stabbing: One more succumbs

Benglauru

One more person who was injured in the serial stabbing incident and admitted to the hospital succumbed to his injuries on Monday, taking the toll to two.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh, 28, while four others are recovering at KIMS and Bowring Hospital.

According to the Cottonpet police, Rajesh, a resident of Anjanappa Garden, was working as a daily wage labourer in Balekai Mandi and was on his way to work when Ganesh came from the butchers’s shop and stabbed his stomach twice. Rajesh collapsed on the ground and was rushed to KIMS Hospital.

Other victims

Mari, 30, had died on Sunday. Two others, Velayudhana and Suresha, who were severely injured in the incident, were admitted to KIMS and Bowring Hospitals and their condition is said to be critical. The police further added that the accused Ganesh refused to eat dinner and breakfast while in police custody on Monday. He was taken to K.C. General Hospital for medical examination to ascertain his physical and mental condition.

The police are waiting for the report on his condition as his family members had claimed that he was mentally unstable.