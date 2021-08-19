Sept. 9 last date to get development in Shivaram Karanth Layout ratified

Bengaluru

19 August 2021 04:31 IST

September 9 will be the last date to file applications before the A.V. Chandrashekhar Committee, to get developments that have come up on lands notified for Shivaram Karanth Layout ratified. Property owners can submit relevant documents either online or at the help centres in Somashettyhalli and Medi Agrahara. The help centres and the website will shut after September 9.

Advertising

Advertising