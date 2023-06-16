HamberMenu
Senior police officers’ contact numbers to be displayed at police stations

June 16, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Bengaluru

All police stations in the State should put up phone numbers of senior police officers so that the public can reach out to them in case any complaint is not attended to. The order was issued by Alok Mohan, Director General and Inspector General of Police.

The order said the stations should put up in writing at a prominent place that “If any complaint is unattended in this police station, please contact Commissioner of Police (phone number) / DCPs (phone number) / ACP (phone number) in case of commissionerates, and Superintendent of Police (phone number) AddI. SP ( phone number) / Dy.SP (phone number) in the case of districts, both in Kannada and English. The compliance of this instruction should be completed by June 20.”

