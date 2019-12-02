Bengaluru

Senior officer booked for harassing female colleague

The Vidhana Soudha police have registered an FIR against the Superintendent of the Women and Children Development Department on the charge of harassing his female colleague.

The victim filed a complaint with the police on Thursday, accusing the officer, Narayana, of touching her inappropriately and making lewd on comments.

The woman said she objected to his behaviour and warned him to behave, following which he allegedly abused and threatened her. The police have issued a notice to the accused officer to appear before them for questioning.

