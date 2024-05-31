Senior executive of private firm loses 1.4 cr to online investment scam

A 47-year-old senior executive of a private firm filed a complaint with the cybercrime police alleging that he lost ₹1.4 crore to an online stock trading scam.

The victim, a resident of Electronics City, in his complaint on Tuesday, said he came across an advertisement on social media while browsing Facebook on April 8 offering to conduct classes on stock market investments. Curious, he clicked the link where he was added to the “VIP Whatsapp group”.

The accused shared some tips on how to make safe investments and earn a good profit. The accused also shared a link with him to invest the money. The victim invested a total of ₹1,46,49,062 from his 11 different bank accounts on various dates between April 8 and May 25.

The cheating came to light when he noticed that he had earned a good profit and tried to withdraw the amount. To his shock, the process was blocked, and when he tried to call the number, it was not reachable.

According to the police, trading scams are the most common form of cybercrime, and unfortunately, well-educated people are becoming victims.

The police advised people not to invest based on unsolicited contacts or promises of high returns or share personal information with others.

People have been advised to crosscheck and consult experts before making investments with reputed and regulated financial institutions.

