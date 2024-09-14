GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senior citizens learn lessons on healthy aging at NIMHANS

Updated - September 14, 2024 11:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day national conference on geriatric mental health, organised by the Department of Psychiatry at NIMHANS in association with the Indian Association for Geriatric Mental Health (IAGMH), concluded on Saturday.

The conference titled ‘GERON 2024’ - organised to explore recent trends, research and collaborations in geriatric mental health - also marked the 25th anniversary of the Geriatric Clinic at NIMHANS. The clinic was launched in October 1999.

The highlight of the conference was a public engagement activity that was attended by nearly 150 older adults from various senior citizen forums. A team from NIMHANS delivered health education talks to enhance their knowledge of healthy ageing and other geriatric-related conditions. The conference with the theme ‘Geriatric Mental Health in India: Past, Present and Future’ also saw over 350 participants from psychiatry, psychology, psychiatric social work, nursing, and other allied specialties. 

Discussions on issues such as neuropsychological assessment, digital use among senior citizens, cognitive behavioural therapy, geriatric mental health nursing and dementia care, promoting geriatric psychiatry clinical service, training and research, non-invasive brain stimulation, neuroimaging, delirium, managing behavioural and psychological symptoms of dementia and comprehensive geriatric assessment were part of the ten scientific workshops held at the conference.

Stalls exhibiting various services for senior citizens, including NIMHANS geriatric clinic, TELEMANAS, Molecular Genetics Lab, Brain Bank, and research projects related to ageing were put up. 

During the inauguration, the founders of the Geriatric Clinic in NIMHANS, Prof. Mathew Varghese and Prof. Srikala Bharath, and Prof. S C Tiwari, Founder President of IAGMH, were felicitated. Padma Shri Prof. C.R. Chandrashekar, other donors and collaborators who have made significant philanthropic contributions to the Geriatric clinic at NIMHANS were also honoured.

Published - September 14, 2024 11:07 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.