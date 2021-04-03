Senior citizen mowed down by biker

An 85-year-old pedestrian was mowed down by a motorcyclist at Wilson Garden on Saturday morning.

The bike rider had reportedly borrowed an old sports bike from an associate for a test ride. The pedestrian, Subramani C., a resident of Mission Road and owner of Mani Driving school, died on the spot.

A senior police officer said the incident occurred around 7.30 a.m. when Mr. Subramani was taking a morning walk. “The motorcyclist, identified as Maazj Ahmed, had taken the bike for a test ride and was speeding. He lost control of the bike and hit the senior citizen who was crossing the road. On impact, Ahmed fell from the bike and sustained multiple injuries,” said a police officer.

Ahmed, 33 and a resident of Jayanagar T Block, is being treated at a private hospital and the police are waiting to question him.

The Wilson Garden police have registered a case of negligent driving.