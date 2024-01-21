ADVERTISEMENT

Senior citizen killed as garbage truck knocks down scooter on Hosapalya Main Road  

January 21, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A senior citizen on a scooter was knocked down by a garbage lorry of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) near Electronics City on Sunday morning. 

The deceased was identified as George, 63. He was working at a private firm and was a resident of Ejipura.

While he was driving on Hosapalya Main Road, the lorry rammed his scooter. George lost control and fell down and suffered a severe head injury. Though he was immediately rushed to a hospital, he was declared “brought dead” at the hospital, said the police.

The Electronics City Traffic Police seized the lorry, arrested the driver, and made him undergo a medical test. The report is awaited. 

This is the second fatal accident involving a garbage lorry in less than a month. A 42-year-old welder, Madassar, was killed when a garbage lorry knocked him down in Banashankari on December 29 last year. The medical test revealed that he was drunk.

