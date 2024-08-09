GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Senior citizen found murdered in Bengaluru

Published - August 09, 2024 07:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A senior citizen was found dead with a head injury in Madanayakanahalli on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Siddappa, 70, who lived alone in a rented accommodation in Ward 1 of Madanayakanahalli town.

Neighbours discovered him lying in a pool of blood in his house on Friday morning. He had suffered a severe head injury. The police have also recovered an iron rod.

The police said that the senior citizen was hit on the back of his head with the iron rod. The Madanayakanahalli police have taken up a probe and are analysing CCTV camera footage for leads. 

