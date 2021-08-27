Senior citizen complains about BMTC driver

Bengaluru

27 August 2021 01:02 IST

Former JD(U) spokesperson Sripathy Rao had a narrow escape after a BMTC bus started to move while he was boarding it at Chinnaswamy Stadium stop on Monday night.

In his complaint to the police, which he filed on Wednesday, Mr. Rao, 69, said he sustained injuries to his leg and had to cling to the bar at the door of the bus to save his legs from getting crushed. He told the police that around 9.30 p.m., he saw the bus approaching the stop. He waved at the driver to halt, but while he was boarding it, the bus started moving. Passersby saw his plight and reportedly shouted at the driver to stop, but in vain. He was able to haul himself to safety, but his legs were bleeding, he said.

When confronted, the driver was allegedly rude and said that he was in a hurry. “BMTC staff should be sensitive while serving senior citizens,” Mr. Rao said.