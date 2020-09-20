Senior citizen attacked

A senior citizen was stabbed in the neck by two youths over a property dispute at Yeshwantpur on Saturday night. The victim, Huliyappa, 77, a retired teacher, is being treated at a private hospital. His condition is said to be critical but stable, according to the police.
Around 8.30 p.m., a youth came to the retired teacher’s house asking if he could rent the cellar in a building owned by the latter. As Huliyappa let the youth into his house, another man barged in. The two attacked Huliyappa with a dagger and stabbed him in the neck.
The duo fled from the scene as Huliyappa screamed for help. Neighbours alerted the police and then Huliyappa was taken to a hospital.
The victim identified his attacker as Sohail, son of Wazir to whom he has rented out a plot of land in the APMC yard to run a scrap business, the police said. According to the police, Huliyappa has been asking them to vacate the land for the past four months.
The police have detained Sohail’s accomplice Rajesh, who posed as a prospective tenant.
“We are tracking down Sohail, who is on the run. He did not want to vacate the plot and hence decided to kill Huliyappa,” a police officer said.
