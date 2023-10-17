Seminar focuses on neglected edible plant species

October 17, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - BENGALURU

The present-day global agriculture and horticultural sectors depend on less than 100 plant species to provide food and nutrition to over 90% of the population, though there are more than 12,500 edible plant species in the world.

Of the 12,500 species, about 7,000 have been used to a significant extent by humans at some point in time. But even they have remained neglected. The dire need to take care of the nutritional security and also economic importance of horticultural crops has now made scientists explore the possibility of popularising some of these neglected edible plant species.

The Hessarghatta-based Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR), which is the mainstay in terms of the country’s horticultural research, has now taken the initiative of exploring the possibility of popularising some of these exotic and neglected varieties among farmers by holding an international seminar on “Exotic and Underutilized Horticultural Crops: Priorities and Emerging Trends”

ADVERTISEMENT

The seminar, which is being organised in collaboration with the Society for Promotion of Horticulture under the patronage of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research, also provides an opportunity to researchers, teachers, extension workers, policy makers, traders, and entrepreneurs to discuss various strategies to achieve nutritional security and better environmental sustainability.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who inaugurated the seminar, said the production of horticultural crops is estimated to have increased 14-fold from 25 million tonnes in 1950-51 to around 350 million tonnes at present, which is more than the foodgrain production.

Although horticultural crops cover only 18% of the area, this sector contributes about 35% to the agricultural gross domestic product.

Sanjay Kumar Singh, Director, ICAR-IIHR, Bengaluru, briefed about the activities and achievements of the institute to the horticultural sector and the background and importance of the seminar.

A total of 400 delegates are participating in the seminar including representatives from countries such as the U.S., Australia, THE United Kingdom, Israel, Malaysia, Mexico, Korea, and Zambia and deliberating on various theme areas including genetic improvement, production management post-harvest management and so on, ICAR-IIHR in a release said.

J.C. Rana, Country Representative, Alliance of Bioversity International, highlighted the importance of local food systems in the era of climate change.

V.B. Patel, Additional Director-General (Fruits and Plantation Crops), ICAR, New Delhi, said that IIHR is a frontrunner in many aspects of horticultural research and also a centre of excellence for exotic and underutilised horticultural crops.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT