Seller loses ₹65k in QR code fraud

Cyber crimes involving Quick Response (QR) codes continue to be on the rise. Another citizen has fallen victim to the scam. A 35-year-old private firm employee, who ended up losing ₹65,000, approached the Whitefield police who have taken up a case based on the complaint. In this case, too, the fraud was perpetrated on a popular online marketing platform.

The victim, Purvi Rajendra Kumar Singh, told the police that he had put up old furniture for sale on the platform. A man identifying himself as Srikanth called him and offered to buy the furniture at the quoted price. Srikanth told Singh that he would make the payment online. “He said he would be sending a QR code, and asked Singh to scan it, following which the money would be credited immediately into his account,” said the police. Singh agreed, but as soon as he scanned the code, he got an alert that ₹65,000 has been debited from his account.

Singh tried to call Srikanth but his mobile phone was not reachable following which he approached the police, who took up the case on Monday.

“Such QR code scams are rampant and an increasing number of citizens are falling prey to them,” said an officer. Earlier this month, the police received has many as five complaints in one week. All the victims had been either selling or purchasing goods on the online marketing platform.

A QR code is like a bar code with an image comprising squares and dots that can be read by a machine. Many apps and e-wallets have this feature for easy payment. The police suspect that in all these cases, the QR codes sent to the victims contained malware.

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao has warned people not to share their details on social networking websites and not to access unprotected online marketing websites where hackers can access personal details or hack into their accounts.