‘Selfie with a doctor’ campaign to mark National Doctors’ Day on July 1

Special Correspondent July 01, 2022 00:39 IST

To mark National Doctors’ Day that is observed on July 1, the State Health and Family Welfare Department has launched a “Selfie with a doctor” campaign. Tweeting about the campaign, Health Commissioner Randeep D said: “This July 1, on Doctors’ Day, let us express our gratitude by sharing a selfie with our doctors who have been striving to keep us in good health and smiles.”