Self-declaration system for building plans cuts red tape, corruption, but will have lax regulation on building bylaw violations, many argue

January 20, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The proposed self-declaration policy for building plan approval is anticipated to provide much-needed respite to citizens from red tape and corruption. However, concerns have also been raised about the potential lack of oversight and resultant building bylaw violations under the proposed system.

At present, empanelled architects or engineers enrolled with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) upload the plan online for approval following which the civic body grants approval after conducting site inspection, analysing drawings, and checking other required documents. Although the process is digital, most of the approvals are carried out physically. “The software the civic body uses at present is substandard and designing a better software will cost nearly ₹30 crore,” a civic official said.

It takes at least four to six months for a property owner to secure plan approval. On the other hand, corruption in granting the approval is rampant. Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar has cited corruption and delay as the reasons for bringing a new self-declaration system.

Trust and verify

According to an empanelled architect who is in the know of the proposed system, in the new system, architects have to self-declare that the plan adheres to building bylaws. This is done online. Many are confusing this with self-approval. “I want to emphasise that the architects are not empowered to self-approve building plans. They are only authorised to self-declare the plan. After declaration, the Town Planning Department will approve the plan without a site inspection. This is termed trust and verification. The BBMP approves the plan trusting the architect,” he said. This may apply to sites measuring up to 50x80 ft.

Citizens to benefit

The citizens who have to bribe and wait for more than six months can heave a sigh of relief. Without any hassles, the architects/engineers can smoothly clear the approval. On the other hand, as soon as the plan is self-declared, the owner can commence the work and need not have to wait for the final approval from the BBMP, said a BBMP official. The property owners have to hand over the required documents to the architect and pay the fees prescribed by them. This will not only cut red tape but also corruption, it is hoped.

Will this scheme lead to more building bylaw violations?

At present, the Self-Assessment Scheme (SAS) is there for property tax on the same trust and verify model in the city. While it has mostly been hassle-free for citizens, Mr. Shivakumar had himself recently said that the SAS for property tax had led to people under-declaring their assets. A special drive to reassess some of the properties and issue tax demands with penalty notices is under way, leading to protests by property owners.

Many have raised concerns that a similar scheme for building plan approvals may lead to more building bylaw violations — which is rampant and a big menace in the city. As the civic body’s onsite inspection will not happen, deviations from the plan are more likely.

N.S. Mukunda of Bengaluru Praja Vedike, one of the early champions for SAS in property tax and one of the petitioners against Akrama-Sakrama, said in the present scenario the proposed new system would only likely lead to misuse. The BBMP would be approving the submitted plan without inspecting the property. This would lead to revenue loss for the civic body. The BBMP at least should randomly inspect sites for plan approval process.