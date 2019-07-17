Selection of assistant public prosecutors questioned

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday asked the State government’s response on a PIL petition, which has alleged that the process of selection of 197 assistant public prosecutors-cum-government pleaders (APP-GPs) during 2013-14 was ‘tainted’ with malpractices, illegalities and corruption as 61 of the 197 selected candidates were charge-sheeted by the Lokayukta police.

While observing that the State’s endeavour must be to have good prosecutors in service, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H.T. Narendra Prasad adjourned further hearing on the petition filed by Samaj Parivathana Samuday.

The petitioners have claimed out that the entire process of selection was ‘tainted’ as two public servants, along with the selected candidates, indulged in forgery, fraud, malpractice, manipulation, and cheating. The Lokayukta police in March 2018 filed charge sheets against two public servants and 61 selected APP-GPs. The petitioners have sought quashing of the entire selection process while seeking an interim order prohibiting the selected candidates from discharging their functions.