Seized vehicles gutted due to suspected electrical short circuit

March 05, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The vehicles that were gutted at Kodigehalli.

As many as 40 vehicles seized by the Kodigehalli police and parked in the yard behind the station were gutted in an accidental fire that broke out, owing to suspected electrical short circuit on Friday afternoon.

The fire broke out at around 1.30 p.m. and as the flames engulfed the parking yard, the staff shifted the other vehicles to safety, and alerted the control room.

Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and after two hours put out the fire .

A probe by the police revealed that the a cable suspended from the transformer situated close to the parking lot caused the fire. A spark from the cable led to some nearby waste catching fire and it soon spread to the vehicles in the yard, a senior police officer said.

The police have taken up a case and are investigating to ascertain the exact reason for the fire.

