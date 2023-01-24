ADVERTISEMENT

Security tightened for R-Day

January 24, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the Republic Day programme to be held at Manekshaw Parade Ground scheduled on Thursday.

As many as 100 CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the ground with baggage screens to be put up on the entry routes. Traffic management teams will be deployed at strategic locations to manage traffic and guide the invitees to the venue. Anti-sabotage checks will be conducted with security personnel deployed around the venue. Around 2,000 police personnel have been deployed as part of foolproof security measure and directed to keep a close watch on the movement of people and vehicles to prevent any untoward incident.

