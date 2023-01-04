Security systems enhanced at colleges and universities after recent murder of student on campus

January 04, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

After the recent murder of a student at Presidency University on Monday which sent shockwaves everywhere, colleges and universities across the city have started amping up their security and holding counselling sessions for their students to prevent untoward incidents.

Guards at educational institutions are now being more stringent than ever to ensure that no one without an ID card or official permission enters the campus.

Most managements called for a meeting to discuss security measures with their lecturers and other staff involved, following the incident.

“We have decided that if someone comes here for an official visit without an ID card, then their details and phone number and purpose of visit etc. is noted down on record. We have tight security at all gates. We are also thinking of incorporating hand-held metal detectors at entry gates,” said Augustine George, principal, Kristu Jayanti College, Autonomous.

Although educational institutions had several norms around before, they are reinforcing them in a heightened manner now.

“We have an ongoing process where we have faculty and staff training sessions where they are trained how to talk to students, how to check for ID cards, where the nearest hospital is, how to give first aid, and other such things. We also had two ex-servicemen with us for security purposes the last six to eight months. In the light of recent incidents, we are definitely re-emphasising these measures and remaining alert,” said Christo V. Joseph, Director, Garden City University.

With the fest season coming up, institutions are also trying to implement new systems which ensure the safety of students even when those from other colleges enter their premises.

“We already have a strict security regime in place where we issue separate passes even for visitors and there is CCTV camera surveillance. When inter-collegiate fests take place, we are planning to introduce QR codes for passes so that we will exactly know who is entering the campus”, said Kiran Jeevan, Public Relations and Placement Officer, St Joseph’s University.

The lecturers at many institutions are also being asked to guide students towards help if they are facing relationship issues or problems at home. With counselling cells already present at most places, students are being urged to make use of them effectively.

“We do not want to create unnecessary panic, but if they need any help, we have resources available,” said a management member of a private college.