Security personnel caught undertrial prisoner trying to smuggle two mobile batteries inside prison in Bengaluru

The security personnel of the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force (KSISF) caught a 25-year-old undertrial prisoner trying to smuggle two mobile batteries inside the prison.

The accused Syed Ruman was arrested in a kidnap and rape case by the Pulakeshinagar police two years ago and has been lodged at the Central Prison as an undertrial prisoner.

On Wednesday, Ruman was taken to the court for physical production. He was escorted by the personnel of the City Armed Reserve. He was brought back to the prison at around 6 p.m.

While undergoing a security check at the main gate, the security personnel recovered two mobile batteries concealed by Ruman. He was handed over to the jurisdictional police along with the seized items for further investigation.

The Parappana Agrahara police have registered a case against him under sections of the Karnataka Prisons (Amendment) Act and are investigating the case. The police are now on the lookout for the phones that needed the batteries.