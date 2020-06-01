Bengaluru

Security personnel at police headquarters quarantined

As many as 28 security personnel deployed at the police headquarters have been quarantined and the entire premises sanitised after one of them tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

All police staff have undergone COVID-19 tests. The constable who tested positive was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment. He has identified his primary and secondary contacts.

All senior officers, including Director-General and Inspector-General of Police Praveen Sood and other ADGPs work at the headquarters. However, it is suspected that the constable did not enter the main building where the senior officers’ chambers are located. However, the entire building has been sanitised as a precautionary measure, a senior police officer said.

Coronavirus
