Security heightened in State

Hours after the raids on PFI and SDPI offices and residences of their members, the State police were asked to step up security measures to monitor the law and order situation.

Alok Kumar, Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order), who supervised the raids and coordinated with the NIA teams, directed the jurisdictional police to step up vigil and increase patrolling in sensitive areas from 6 p.m. on Thursday to 6 a.m. of Friday.

The social media monitoring cells have been directed to keep an eye on the inflammatory and derogatory posts and take necessary action. “Patrolling has to be intensified at sensitive places at the jurisdictional level and picketing and check posts have to be put up to carry out random checks,” he said.

According to sources, the measures have been taken in the wake of intelligence reports on possible violent retaliations in the wake of the raids.

The State and Central establishments should be given additional security cover to ensure they are protected and the jurisdictional police should not allow any unnecessary gathering at such places, Mr. Kumar said in a circular issued to all the districts police heads and commissionerates.

Earlier, Mr. Kumar, briefing the media about the operations across the State, said that the raids on PFI and SDPI were carried at many places based on a case registered in Bengaluru East Division. The police have seized several materials and made arrests and also assisted NIA in their search and seizure, he said.